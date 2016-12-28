Central team reaches TN, damage assessment from today

A nine-member Central team headed by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Praveen Vashistha has reached Tamil Nadu to make an on the spot assessment of the damages caused by the recent cyclone ‘Vardah’.

The team, from today, would visit the affected areas for two days from, before returning to Delhi.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Praveen Vashista will be leading the team, which consists of members from Departments of Finance, Agriculture, Health and Family Welfare, Rural Development and Road Transport, an official release said here today.

It will also have members from the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and Central Electricity Authority.

The team will visit the cyclone-affected areas of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

They will assess the damage caused by the cyclone to agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors, and submit its report to the Centre, it said.

On the basis of the report, the Central government will fix the compensation amount and provide financial assistance to the state.