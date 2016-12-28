Central team meets CM, visits cyclone-hit areas

The high level Central team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Praveen Vashista today commended the quick restoration work undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Also, it assured Chief Minister O Panneerselvam that the team would take up an in-depth assessment of the damages caused by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’ and submit its report at the earliest.

The assurance was given to the State government when the nine-member Central team, which arrived in Chennai last night,

met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat before

visiting the cyclone ravaged districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur

and Kancheepuram to make an on the spot assessment of the

damages caused by the natural calamity.

During the meeting, Panneerselvam said he had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking about Rs 23,000 crore towards relief and rehabilitation post Vardah.

He also requested the Central team to make an in-depth assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone and to submit its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs immediately.

“The team leader Praveen Vashista assured the Chief Minister that the team will make an in-depth assessment of the damages and submit its report at the earliest,” a state government release said.