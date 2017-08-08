CBI explains why lookout notice was issued against Karti Chidambaram

The Central government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Congress leader Karti Chidambaram was issued to prevent him from going abroad.

It also said Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has to face the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

After the experience of liquor baron Vijay Mallya leaving India, it has become imperative for the Centre to issue lookout circular in the case of Karti Chidambaram, the CBI submitted in the Madras High Court on Monday .

The submission was made by Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan before the court where Karti had challenged the circular.

Further, the ASG contended that the petitioner has so far never appeared before the investigating agency.

The court adjourned the case for August 10 . Raising serious objection over the comparison with Mallya, Karti’s counsel Satish Parasaran contended that the reference or comparison was totally unwarranted, as the action of the person referred is in no way connected with the case.