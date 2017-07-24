Cambridge Schools Community Meet Held at Hindustan International School

Chennai – July, 2017 – Hindustan International School, Guindy hosted the Tamilnadu Cambridge Schools Meet today.Mr.Dilip Kottapadath, Manager Cambridge Schools South India was the chief Guest for the occasion. 46 members, amongst whom most of them are the Head of Institutions,was also present in the event. Mr. Dilip Kottapadath had a very quick recap of “What’s new in Cambridge? “, “Cambridge International curriculum syllabus changes” and “the latest support resources that are now available on the website”. He also spoke about “The Next Genius Scholarship Program for outstanding students (applicable in universities in North America and Europe).

Universities rate Cambridge very high for the following reasons:

Proficiency in English

Academic achievement

Motivation

Collaboration

Understanding and knowledge of the subject

The host school and the tentative dates for the Common Cambridge Community Events for Students were discussed and the stated will be updated in the calendar.

Further, schools interested in mentoring and those that would like to be mentored had registered their school names.

The Tamilnadu Cambridge Schools Community Meet ended up with a very interactive question and answer session and the gathering was informed that the next community meet will be held at Velammal Global School, Puzhal (IN 089).