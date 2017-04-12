BUDDHI is a program of integrated brain and mind care, jointly developed by NEUROKRISH- the neuropsychiatry centre www.neurokrish.com and TRIMED- India’s first chain of integrative medical therapy centres www.trimedtherapy.com

According to its architect and Founder of Neurokrish & Trimed Prof. Dr. Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, President Elect of the International Neuropsychiatric Association, BUDDHI blends the advancements and rigour of clinical neurology and psychiatry with the wisdom of ancient medical and healing traditions- Ayurveda (massages, fomentations & poultices using medicated oils and natural substances), Naturopathy (including water and mud treatments), Acupuncture, Acupressure, Yoga, Reflexology, Psychological & Behavioural management paradigms. The uniqueness of BUDDHI is its seamless integration of modern science with ancient wisdom, resulting in a holistic model of care that can help people with disorders of brain and mind, across the lifespan.

BUDDHI has a seva component too, which has completed its first project at Spastic Society of India (Vidyasagar). In this, 20 children with the diagnosis of Autistic Spectrum Disorder, received FREE through the mobile BUDDHI therapy unit, 28 interventions combining Ayurveda, Naturopathy & Acupressure. 90% of all those who took part experienced improvements in three core domains (behaviour, sleep and digestion) enabling the conclusion that a supportive integrative health paradigm grafted on to a Special School environment has considerable potential.

On the occasion of Autism Awareness Week, BUDDHI has organised a symposium on “Future Care”. The keynote lecture will be delivered by Prof. Shoba Srinath, Senior Professor of Child Psychiatry at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. A panel discussion will feature leaders from across disciplines. From the BUDDHI team, Dr. Rema Raghu and Dr. VG Srivatsa will talk about the BUDDHI seva project. Vivek Misra will highlight neuroscience advances in our understanding of Autism; Jerald Yuvaraj, Neurodevelopment Therapy; Poornima Rajan, Behavioural Modification & Dr. Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, biomedical management. Mrs. Usha Ramakrishnan, Chairperson, Vidyasagar will address the concept of multiple intelligences; Mrs. Shalini Ajit of Sankalp, special education and Mrs. Gita Srikanth of We CAN, ABA the early intervention paradigm.

Over 150 professionals including pediatricians, doctors, psychologists, special educators and parents/ caregivers will take part in this program.