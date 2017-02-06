Breathtaking Festival set has been erected by the team of 8 Thottakkal

Just like the speed and sharpness of the bullets, the team ‘8 Thottakkal’ is filming their story in a perfect manner. The new-age -cop thriller ‘8 Thottakkal’, produced by M. Vellapandiyan under the banner ‘Vetrivel Saravana cinemas’ jointly with I B karthikeyan of ‘BIGPRINT Pictures’ is being directed by debutante Sri Ganesh, former assistant of Director Mysskin. The sharp-edged team of ‘8 Thottakkal’ has debutante Vetri and Aparna Balamurali (Maheshinte Prathikaaram fame) in the lead roles and actors Nasser, M.S.Baskar, Amma Creations T.Siva, Mime Gopi and Meera Mithun in the pivotal roles. With Music Director KS Sundaramurthy of ‘Avam’ and ‘Graganam’ fame and Art Director Sathees Kumar (‘Joker’, VIP 2), the film ‘8 Thottakkal’ is well backed up a bunch of talented technicians.

“A particular song in our film needed the visuals of a grand festival, and I must say that our Art Director Sathees Kumar and a technician from Mumbai has just recreated the original sights of a real festive season in a much grandeur way. With more than thousand persons, we have erected this astonishing set in TR gardens. We are pretty sure that the Audience will feel the real THIRUVIZHA feelings in this particular song” says Director Sri Ganesh confidently.