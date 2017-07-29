Bomb threat to Panneerselvam

A ball-like object, which was found near the residence of former chief minister O Panneerselvam, triggered tension at Venus Colony near Poes Garden in Chennai on Friday.

Sources said people who spotted it feared that it could be a bomb and the Teynampet police were informed. Bomb squad experts and police officials rushed to the spot.

They seized a mysterious object which looked like country-made bomb near his house. Police sent it to a forensic laboratory for examination.

On Friday morning, a man who came to clean the house, found the object which appeared like a bomb wrapped in polythene cover and informed police.

“We have sent the object to a forensic laboratory to find out whether it was an explosive,” said an investigating officer. A case has been registered and police are conducting inquiring into the incident.

“We are collecting CCTV footages and are trying to find out those who had dumped the object,” the officer said.

Panneerselvam has been provided Y category security cover by the central government