BJP comes down heavily on Rao for his comments on Income Tax raids

Bharatiya Janata Party has lashed out at former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao over his critical remarks on Income Tax raids at his home and office and charged him with “doing politics” by thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, party in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said, “Rama Mohana Rao should not try to make his issue the issue of the entire people of Tamil Nadu. Instead he should speak the truth alone.”

BJP state unit president Tamilisai Sounderrajan said no one is above the law and sought to know why Rao would talk about the state’s security when an elected Chief Minister was there to take care of it.

“By thanking Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, his intentions are clear. It is clear that he is brazenly doing politics,” she said in a statement. She asked if he was challenging the Chief Minister and Governor by his remarks.

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said: “Everyone is equal before the law, whoever does wrong will be punished. He should think like a common citizen of this country. Had a common citizen done this, would he not have faced this.”