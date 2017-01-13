Big opening for Bairavaa

Vijay starrer Bairavaa, which hit the screens on Thursday, has opened big across Tamil Nadu and other parts.

The collection is only to get bigger from today till Monday, due to Pongal holidays.

“Despite of mixed reviews, all shows are running houseful and the trend is expected to continue. Vijay fans are happy with the movie,” sources said.

Coming out from protest mode, the Kerala Exhibitors Federation too has agreed to screen the film, which will be a great relief for IFAR International, distributors of Bairavaa in Kerala.

In overseas, Arun Pandian’s A & P Group is releasing Bairavaa in more than 55 countries and among which, eleven locations had special premieres.

The biggest advantage for Bairavaa is that the film is tax free and has the long Pongal holiday weekend, without any big competition, as Vijay Sethupathi’s Puriyatha Puthir opted out of the race.