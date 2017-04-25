Big bookings for Baahubali 2 in TN, AP, Telangana

With just two more days to go, Baahubali 2 has received fantastic response in advance booking.

Going by the booking status in BookMyShow and other sites, most of the tickets have been sold for the first weekend in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SPI cinemas, which ones multiplexes like Satyam and Escape, had opened the pre-booking option on Saturday (April 22). It must be noted that the tickets were sold within few minutes for the first weekend.

Recently, director SS Rajamouli said that Baahubali 2 has more drama than its predecessor. He also said that Anushka will have more screen space in Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 is a historical fiction film directed by Rajamouli. It is the continuation of Baahubali: The Beginning.

Initially, both parts were jointly produced on a budget of ₹2.5 billion (US$37 million), however the budget of the second part was increased later.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has made a business of ₹5 billion (US$74 million) before release. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 28 April 2017.

Baahubali 2 will be the first Indian film to be released in 4K High Definition format, requiring many of the theaters to upgrade projectors.