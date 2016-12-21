Bairavaa songs released in advance

Songs from Vijays Bairavaa have been released three days in advance of the scheduled release date December 23,2016.

The Itune links to listen the songs have been officially released.

Earlier, there was a buzz that the songs were leaked. However, it has been confirmed that the songs have not been leaked and they are officially released by Lahari Music.

The makers have cancelled the grand audio launch plans due to the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“We consider Jayalalitha as our family, she had also acted ‘Nam Nadu’ in our production and hence, it would be inappropriate to hold grand audio launch in this sad situation. Our hero Ilayathalapathy Vijay has also felt the same way”, read an official statement from Vijaya Productions.

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has said it has been an honour to be a part of one of the most anticipated films of 2017 in Tamil and added that he had an “immense” fun scoring tunes for the Vijay-starrer.

Directed by Bharathan, the film, which is slated to hit the screens for Pongal, has Keerthy Suresh as heroine.