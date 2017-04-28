Baahubali2 opens big

The wait is over, as Baahubali 2 has finally hit the screens. The film has hit the screens across the world to massive response.

Baahubali 2 traces the journey of how Amarendra Baahubali, who was supposed to be the king of Mahishmathi, ends up making a rather difficult choice which changes the fortunes of the kingdom.

The success of the first part mainly lies in the climax hook, that paved the way for the sequel. Barring its story, Rajamouli’s characters had evoked certain emotions on the audience.

The ticket sales are the highest ever on BookMyShow, beating the record held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which Rajamouli’s film had surpassed by 45% on Wednesday.

The film is expected to have major twists and the Kattappa mystery is one of them. Rajamouli, who also wrote the screenplay of the film, should be given due credit for dealing with it ably in the first part and continuing the suspense in the second part.

Baahubali 2 is released across in a massive 6,500 screens in India. Cumulatively, the epic sequel is releasing in over 9000 screens worldwide, which is huge for an Indian film.

Baahubali 2 movie review