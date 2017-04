2.5 billion budget ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ set release worldwide on tomorrow(Friday).

The team has canceled the films premiere which was to take place on Thursday, as a mark of respect for veteran Bollywood actor-politician, who died on Thursday suffer by cancer.

Over 9,000 screens it hits, about 6,500 would be in India, according to reports. That makes Baahubali a bigger release than all Bollywood films.