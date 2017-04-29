Baahubali 2 wows all; Vijayakanth, Dhanush watch on first day itself

Though the early morning shows had to be cancelled due to financial issues, Baahubali 2 hit the screens later in the day and delighted one and all.

Almost everyone who has watched the movie is raving about it, heaping rich praises on director S S Rajamouli and his team and celebrities are no exception.

DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth watched the movie at a special screening and appreciated the team.

Dhanush posted on Twitter: “There is no easy way 2 express wat a mind blowing experience bahubali 2 was.OMG.Speechless.salute 2 d entire team.pls watch it in theatres.”

He said further; “And #prabhas .. never seen a face that’s so endearing. So innocent yet fierce. Your hard work humbled me. Congrats. Way to go bro.”

He added: “@ssrajamouli sir 🙂 🙏🙏🙏 nothing more to say. #masterpiece #writingatitsbest .. break the rules. Redefined everything. I mean EVERYTHING.”

RJ Balaji said, “Watched a film that is gonna be d best Indian film fr a long time to come.Take a bow Rajamouli n team fr creating this proud epic #Bahubali.”

He added: “#Bahubali2 is an amazing cinematic experience and by far the best by an Indian film.Idha download panni paatha, computeray kaari thuppidum!.”

Bollywood too is no excpetion: Posting a picture of him with SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar wrote: “With the movie man of the decade!!!! it’s an honour to collaborate with his genius!! Truly the BEST director of our time!”

Ram Gopal Varma said, “Like world was divided into BC and AD (before death of Christ nd after ) Indian cinema is going to be BB and AB(before Bahubali and after).”

He added: “Every super star nd every super director in entire Bollywood is shivering in various places looking at impact of @ssrajamouli ‘s Bahubali2.”