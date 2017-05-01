Baahubali 2: Rajini’s message and Rajamouli’s reply

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday watched Baahubali 2 at a special screening in the Qube-equipped theatre at his residence in Chennai.

Soon after watching the film, the top actor tweeted: “‘Baahubali 2’ Indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to god’s own child Rajamouli and his team.”

Director of the film S S Rajamouli responded immediately, saying: “THALAIVAAAA… Feeling like god himself blessed us… our team is on cloud9… Anything couldn’t be bigger… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Director Shankar tweeted: “Just saw Bahubali 2 – The pride of Indian Cinema.What a Bravery,Beauty, Grandness & Music.. Awestruck.Hats off to ‘Raja’mouli artsts n team.”

Rajamouli replied: “Thank you SIR.. Your words are an inspiration to work even more harder. Our team is ecstatic & jubilant 🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Priyanka Chopra posted: “More

Congratulations @ssrajamouli Sir on another spectacle! May u keep the flag flying..@karanjohar congrats!❤️. #Baahubali2.”