Baahubali 2 collects over Rs 500 cr in 3 days

In just three days, Baahubali 2 has collected more than Rs 500 crore in the box-office, creating a new record.

The latest reports are that the film has as collected about 385 crores (all languages) at the domestic market and grossed 120 crores in its opening weekend in the international markets.

The second part in the Baahubali franchise — a fantasy drama about a fictional kingdom — has rewritten box office records.

The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday watched Baahubali 2 at a special screening in the Qube-equipped theatre at his residence in Chennai.

Soon after watching the film, the top actor tweeted: “‘Baahubali 2’ Indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to god’s own child Rajamouli and his team.”

Director of the film S S Rajamouli responded immediately, saying: “THALAIVAAAA… Feeling like god himself blessed us… our team is on cloud9… Anything couldn’t be bigger… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”