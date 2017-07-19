Assembly gives special permission to Karunanidhi

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution granting leave of absence to nonagenarian DMK chief M. Karunanidhi from the House proceedings due to his illness.

The resolution introduced by DMK working president M.K. Stalin to exempt Karunanidhi from attending the Assembly was passed with no party including the ruling AIADMK (Amma) not opposing it.

Stalin who brought the resolution said former Chief Minister and legislator Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment for illness. Doctors had advised him sufficient rest, he added.

This resolution was passed with the help of the ruling party.

Following this, Karunanidhi was exempted from signing once in a month in the Assembly.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by voice vote with the full support of the ruling party members.

This was perhaps for the first time, a resolution moved by the Opposition party was adopted unanimously with the support of the Treasury Benches.