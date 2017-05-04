AR Rahman & Shankar at KM Music Conservators Opera Scenes 2017

KM Music Conservatory presented Opera Scenes ‘17 with scenes from DIE FLEDERMAUS by Cynthia Smith, Eric Forster and Natalaya Nosova and other short works. Music composer AR Rahman and director Shankar were present and were seen enjoying the show.

A unique element of the annual event was the Opera Scenes performance. Presented within a fully immersive visual and aural environment, each of their international vocal faculty presented a dramatized scene with their students in the western operatic tradition. In 2017, there will be short scenes presented:

‘Die Fledermaus’ Composed by Johann Strauss, Jr. Directed by: Dr. Cynthia Lucile Smith , Eric Förster & Natalaya Novosa with music from the Arumbakkam Camerata, Conducted by Dr. Jimmy Bunch Arranged by Aaron W. Smith

Nalacharitham – Conceived and directed by Sachin Shankor Mannath