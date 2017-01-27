Anushka, Prabhas rock in Baahubali 2 new poster

A new poster from one of the most-awaited films of the year, Baahubali 2 was released on the occasion of Republic Day.

“On this Republic Day, presenting to you Amarendra Baahubali & Devasena! #WKKB #BAAHUBALI2,” posted the movie’s official twitter handle.

This has confirmed that the second film will focus more on Amarendra Baahubali and mother Devasena, while the first part was about Mahendra Baahubali and how he breaks into Mahishmati.

The new poster shows a young Devasena (Anushka Shetty) pulling the bow string along with senior Baahubali (Prabhas).

Baahubali The Conclusion is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and released with the original version on the same date.

The second instalment of the film is likely to hit screens in April, 2017. The film will throw light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. The first instalment hit screens in 2015.