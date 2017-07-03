The Annual Aani Month Broahmotavam of Arulmigu Lord Sri Narasimhaswamy @ Lord Sri Parthasarathy Thirukoil, Triplicane, Chennai 600 005 starts from 03.07.2017 Monday will go on till Wednesday 12.07.2017

Out of the 108 Diva Desams Temple this temple is very old and many Alwars have made Mangaladasanam for this Temple.

In this Temple Alrulmigu Yoganarasimhar is sitting in Yagapittam facing west and he is famous for solving all type of diseases. Urchavar Theliasingar (Azhagiyasingar) is giving Dharshan alongwith Sridevi, Bhoodevi Thayar with four hands, Sangu, Chakkaram, Abhaiyam, Aashvanam. Devotees coming for workship need not fear that they are coming for Lord Narasimhar. Lord Narasimhar himself calls all the devotees with his left hand (Aashvanam – meaning for this is calling) and giving blessings with his right hand (Abhaiyam). While Devotees coming around the Lord Narasimhar Swamy sannadhi they use to put salt and pepper. Since Devotees problem will get solved like how salt melts and their diseases will drop out like pepper.

Programme

03.7.2017 Morning 7 am Dharmadhi Peedam

03.7.2017. Evening 7.45 pm Punnai Maravahanam

04.7.2017. Morning 6.15 am Sesha Vahanam

04.7.2017 Evening 7.45 pm Simha Vahanam

05.7.2017. Morning. 5.30am Garuda Seva

05.7.2017. Evening 7.45 pm Hamsa Vahanam

06.7.2017 Morning. 6.15 pm Surya Prabai

06.7.2017 Evening 7.45 pm Chandra Prabai

07.7.2017 Morning. 5.30 am Nachiyar Thirukolam

Evening 4 pm Yoga Narasimhar Thirukolam

07.7.2017 Evening 8.45 pm

Hanumantha Vahanam

08.7.2017 Morning 5 am

Surnaabhisegam

Morning 6.15 am Thangasaparam

Morning 9 am Ekantha Sevai

08.7.2017 Evening 7.45 pm

Yanai Vahanam

09.7.2017 Morning 7 am Thiruther (Car Festival)

09.7.2017 Evening 9 pm Thottathirumanjanam

10.7.2017 Morning 6 am Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Thirukolam

10.7.2017 Evening 7.45 pm Kuthirai Vahanam

11.7.2017 Morning 6.15 am Aalum Pallaku

Morning 11 am Theerthavari

11.7.2017 Evening 7 pm Sathadharsa Vimanam

Thousands of Devotees are expected to participate during this Brahmotavam to get the blessings of Lord Sri Narasimhar Swamy.

Daily Annadanam is taking place under the Tamilnadu CM Annadanam Scheme.

All necessary and important arrangements for the same are being made by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )

T Raghavan