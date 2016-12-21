Anirudh sings for Thaman

Music composer Thaman has roped in Anirudh to sing a kuthu number in P Vasu’s Shivalinga, which has Ragava Lawrence and Ritika Singh in the lead.

Posting a picture of Anirudh on Twitter, Thaman wrote “Something carzzyyyyyyy happening with buddy @anirudhofficial coming with official tweet”.

Ravi of Trident Arts is bankrolling Shivalinga and the film is expected to hit the screens by January 2017.

The composer is kicked about this album, which is sees will be pucca commercial. “This is my first film with P Vasu sir, and I’m teaming up with Lawrence once again after Kanchana.

So, the album will be fun. We have used a lot of leading singers and the songs will all be foot-tapping and peppy,” he says. The theme song, sung by Usha Uthup and Kalpana, will be a highlight, he adds.

Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Yesudas and Rahul Nambiar have sung a song each, it is learnt.