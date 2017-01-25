Anirudh reacts to ‘viral video’, says it’s not him

in Cinema News
Music composer Anirudh was trending in the social media since last afternoon, after a video, in which a man resembling him was seen sharing intimate moments with a woman, went viral.

However, the Kathi and Vedhalam composer has issued a clarification on his social media page, that it was not him.

“People who are doing this, please get a life and an eye-checkup,” the hot and happening music director posted on Twitter.

Also, sources close to the music composer deny that the guy featured in the video is a look-alike and anyone who, personally knows Anirudh can easily find out the difference.

Months ago, Anirudh was caught in ‘Beep song’ controversy. Before that, his intimate pictures with a popular actress got leaked in the social media.