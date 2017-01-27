Anirudh, Nayanthara come together for a song

Music composer duo Vivek-Mervin has roped in Anirudh to sing a song from the album Engapora Dora, a film starring Nayanthara in the lead role.

Vivek says, “The number, Ra Ra Ra, is an intense motivational number that comes in a crucial point of the film. This song will be playing at the background when Nayanthara’s character decides to take revenge against the evil forces.

Since it is an intense number, who better than Anirudh to sing for us? He is a dear friend of ours and his addictive voice was just perfect for the song.”

There will be some sentences between the songs which will be spoken by Nayanthara. So this is the first time Anirudh and Nayanthara are singing a song together.

Amajor portion of the movie has been completed and plans are on to launch the audio soon. Two audio tracks including’Vaazhavudu’ were released recently.

The album will be released by Sony Music soon. “We are planning to release the background themes (five) along with the three songs in the coming months,” concludes the music director.