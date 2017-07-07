Anil Group Announces ‘GST Mitr’ – July 5th 2017

Chennai, 5th July 2017: *Anil group fondly known by its flagship brand
name Anil Semia are the leading manufacturers of Vermicelli in South India
since 1984. With the announcement of implementation of GST (Goods &
Services Tax) law by the Central Government from July 1st, the company has
launched a novel initiative called ‘*GST MITR’* where Anil Group will get
the GST registration numbers for the retailers free of cost, pan Tamil
Nadu. GST Mitr is a three stage retailer friendly process that ensures the
retailers/distributors are well aware about GST and adhere to GST
compliance.
With the GST Mitr scheme, Anil Group not only plans to create awareness
among the retailers and distributors but also hand hold them in the
accounting and taxation process by setting up the right infrastructure for
them.
Speaking about the initiative *Mr. Kamalahassan – Managing Director, Anil
Group* said “Anil group is famous for its high quality consumer packaged
products across India and the globe. We are leaders in Vermicelli
production and marketing. Our products include roasted vermicelli, super
fine flour, ragi vermicelli, rava dosa flour, happla and many more
products. With consistent quality, attractive packaging, reasonable
pricing, high volume and hygienic production, we have remained a strong
household name through the years. We also export and sell their products
across Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman, Mumbai, Dubai
and Singapore.
Speaking about the launch of GST Mitr, *Mr.Sugumar , Executive Director,
Anil Group* said ‘ We as a company have always supported our retailers and
distributors and GST Mitr will be one of such initiative that will ensure
high levels of transparancy in the system. I am sure that retailers and
distributors will be benifited due to this scheme and will pass on the
benefits to end consumers as well.”
*Mr. Vijaykumar, Director, and Mr. Ravichandran, General Manager Anil Group
*were also present during the press conference and interacted with media
regarding the quality procedures followed in Anil Group