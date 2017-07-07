Anil Group Announces ‘GST Mitr’ – July 5th 2017

Chennai, 5th July 2017: *Anil group fondly known by its flagship brand

name Anil Semia are the leading manufacturers of Vermicelli in South India

since 1984. With the announcement of implementation of GST (Goods &

Services Tax) law by the Central Government from July 1st, the company has

launched a novel initiative called ‘*GST MITR’* where Anil Group will get

the GST registration numbers for the retailers free of cost, pan Tamil

Nadu. GST Mitr is a three stage retailer friendly process that ensures the

retailers/distributors are well aware about GST and adhere to GST

compliance.

With the GST Mitr scheme, Anil Group not only plans to create awareness

among the retailers and distributors but also hand hold them in the

accounting and taxation process by setting up the right infrastructure for

them.

Speaking about the initiative *Mr. Kamalahassan – Managing Director, Anil

Group* said “Anil group is famous for its high quality consumer packaged

products across India and the globe. We are leaders in Vermicelli

production and marketing. Our products include roasted vermicelli, super

fine flour, ragi vermicelli, rava dosa flour, happla and many more

products. With consistent quality, attractive packaging, reasonable

pricing, high volume and hygienic production, we have remained a strong

household name through the years. We also export and sell their products

across Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman, Mumbai, Dubai

and Singapore.

Speaking about the launch of GST Mitr, *Mr.Sugumar , Executive Director,

Anil Group* said ‘ We as a company have always supported our retailers and

distributors and GST Mitr will be one of such initiative that will ensure

high levels of transparancy in the system. I am sure that retailers and

distributors will be benifited due to this scheme and will pass on the

benefits to end consumers as well.”

*Mr. Vijaykumar, Director, and Mr. Ravichandran, General Manager Anil Group

*were also present during the press conference and interacted with media

regarding the quality procedures followed in Anil Group