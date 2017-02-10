Ananthkumar inaugurates Orientation Programme for launching of 1000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Ananthkumar inaugurated and presided over the orientation programme for the district conveners of National Yuva Cooperative Society (NYCS) here today, for launching of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in the country. The workshop was targeted to educate and channelize youth to synergize their efforts for taking ahead the mission to open 3000 PMBJKs by March 2017.

As a follow up activity to the MoU signed earlier between Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) and NYCS for establishing 1000 PMBJKs in the country, the workshop served the purpose of laying the details of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) threadbare and presented a future model of a PMBJK before the district conveners of NYCS. Representatives from 24 States and 106 districts from across the country attended the programme to further help spread the scheme in their respective zones and bring momentum in opening of PMBJKs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ananth Kumar emphasized on the need to open more and more PMBJKs, which should be based on 3As – Authenticity, Availability and Affordability. He also appreciated the efforts made by BPPI and NYCS in achieving the same. As only 40% of the population is able to avail branded medicines whereas the remaining 60% are deprived of it due to poverty and other reasons, the PMBJKs will provide affordable quality medicine to all citizens, under PMBJP which is an initiative of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Currently there are 777 PMBJKs and the target is to achieve 3000 kendras by March 2017, the Minister added.

The gathering constituted of Ministry officials, around 170 delegates from various districts, BPPI officials, Medical and Pharma association representatives, representatives from Health Service Projects and Hospitals (Swasthya Seva Pakalps), Medical and Pharma sector entrepreneurs who gave their suggestions for smooth and effective implementation of the Pariyojana down the line at grassroots level.