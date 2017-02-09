Anant Geete gives away Export Awards says Exports can play a Vital role in Make in India campaign

Shri Ananth Geete, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises today presented the Export Awards for the year 2014-15 at a function held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event was organized by organized by CAPEXIL (Chemical and Allied Export Promotion Council of India), a non-profit making organization setup by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India in 1958 to promote export of Chemical and allied Products from India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Geete complimented CAPEXIL for its initiative in instituting the Awards with the objective of identifying and recognizing outstanding performers in various segments of Exports business activity. The Minister said export promotion can play a vital role in Make in India Campaign.

CAPEXIL is an ardent advocate of exporters to the Government and the primary focus is to provide export assistance to its member exporters. CAPEXIL sends trade delegation to all major and developing markets around the world, showcases Indian exports all over the world through exhibitions, fairs.

The event was also addressed by Shri Ramesh K. Mittal, Chairman, CAPEXIL, Shri J.K. Dadoo, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the M/o Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Govt. of India and Shri Hari Narayan Rajbhar, MP Lok Sabha.