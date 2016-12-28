Anandaraj quits AIADMK

Popular actor Anandaraj today announced quitting the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he was very upset after the death of former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

“No one can fill the vaccum created by her loss. So I decided to quit the party,” he said.

Anandaraj is an actor, who has enacted villain roles in several Tamil films. He has appeared in over hundred films in different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Anandaraj made his Bollywood debut as main antagonist with Action Jackson starring Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Anandaraj was born and brought up in Pondicherry and his father was a businessman. After schooling he wanted his son to be a police officer, but Anandaraj wanted to try something different as he was fascinated with films.

Fortunately his family supported his dreams. He joined in M.G.R. Government Film and Television Training Institute, Chennai for a course. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar was his classmate.