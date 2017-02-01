Amy Jackson celebrates b’day on 2.0 sets

Tuesday (January 31) was the birthday of Amy Jackson and she celebrated it on the sets of her upcoming film Shankar’s 2.0, which has Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

According to sources, a huge cake was cut on the sets and Amy was greeted by almost all members of the cast and crew, including Shankar.

Interestingly, this is her second birthday on the sets of 2.0. Last year, Rajinikanth had specially called for a cake for Amy and this year, Amy planned to take her team out for dinner after they wrapped up the shoot for the day.

Amy is a British model and actress, who appears in Indian films, primarily in Tamil and few Hindi and Telugu movies. After college, she began modelling at age 16, going on to win the 2009 Miss Teen World competition and the 2010 Miss Liverpool title.

Subsequently Tamil film director A L Vijay spotted her and introduced Jackson as an actress in the 2010 Tamil period-drama Madrasapattinam.

While further pursuing her modelling career in the UK, Jackson continued working in India and went on to début in other film industries in the next years.

She had her first Bollywood release in 2012, the romantic drama Ekk Deewana Tha, while 2012 saw the release of her first Telugu film Yevadu. She later starred in Prabhudeva’s Singh Is Bling in 2015 opposite Akshay Kumar.