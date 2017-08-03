Amit Shah to visit TN from Aug 22 to 24 with big plans

As part of his nation-wide tour to further strengthen the party, BJP National President Amit Shah will pay a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu from August 22.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Shah’s visit would help strengthen the party at the grass-root level in the state.

He was earlier scheduled to visit the State from May 10 to 12

as part of his nationwide ‘Vistarak Yatra’, but had deferred it due to various factors.

Claiming that political analysts felt that the top leader’s visit would have a positive impact on the party in Tamil Nadu, she said the party cadres are enthusiastic about his visit to the state.

During his visit he would also interact with the BJP office-bearers, workers and leaders of various wings and committees of the BJP and guide them the way forward.

She said the core committee of the BJP met at Party State Headquarters ‘Kamalalayam’ on Wednesday to discuss about according a grand reception to Shah.