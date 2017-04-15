Amit Shah to visit Chennai on May 10

BJP national chief Amit Shah is likely to visit Chennai early next month and interact with party seniors and booth-level workers.

According to sources, he will visit Chennai on April 10 and will be here for three days, to formualise and finalise strategies to make the party spread its roots in Tamil Nadu.

The visit will happen at a time when the State is facing political uncertainty and ahead of the elections to local bodies.

“Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chennai on any one of the following days: May 10, 11 and 12. The exact date will be clear after the BJP national executive committee meeting at Bhubaneswar,” BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

The state unit, which was able to send only two MPs during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has high hopes of winning more seats this time. According to sources, the party high command is likely to field new faces for the next LS elections.

“The party has already nominated incharge for each of the 39 LS seats in the state and we have already initiated measures to strengthen the party at booth level,” said BJP senior leader M Chakravarthy.