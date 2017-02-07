Amirtanandamayi in Chennai

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly known as ‘Amma’ by her devotees, today arrived at the Brahmasthanam Temple at Mata Amritanandamayi Math, in the city to participate in its 27th anniversary celebrations.

The two-day spiritual programme till today will include Amma’s satsang, bhajans, guided meditation and darshan on both days starting at 10.30 am.

The event will also include meditation, special poojas and homams from 6 am onwards.

Already a large number of her devotees from various parts of the city have thronged the Brahmasthanam to seek her blessings.

Delivering her address on Monday, as part of the two day Brahmasthanam anniversary celebrations (February 6-7) being held at her math in Virgumbakkam, she said there were several problems such as substance-addiction, domestic violence, street fights and sexual abuse of women and children affecting the society.

“Environmental protection was inherent in their very lifestyle, worship and cultural customs. Reverence and respect towards all creatures and creation was an integral part of their life. It was ingrained in them that they should take only what was needed from nature, without exploiting and destroying her.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala met ‘Amma’ and garlanded her.