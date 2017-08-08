Ambulance stopped to make way for TN CM?

An ambulance was reportedly stopped to allow the movement of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai.

According to reports, a video shows police officers stopping an ambulance to allow Palaniswami’s convoy pass through the busy street.

Reports further said Palaniswami was coming from the airport.

“Let the ambulance go” said a motorist but the traffic police dosen’t heed.

This is not the first time an ambulance has been stopped for making way for a politician’s convoy. In May, an ambulance was stuck in traffic as police made way for Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara in central Bengaluru.

Later, Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah issued orders not to stop ambulances to make way for his convoy.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami on Monday said he expected to see the much anticipated but delayed merger of the two factions in the ruling party soon. “I expect to see it (merger) soon,” he told reporters in Chennai without elaborating.

On Saturday, he attempted to hold his fort amid internal chaos in the AIADMK, as he said during a public meeting in Perambalur that although there were several people trying to dissolve the AIADMK government, no one will succeed.

He said, “As long as Amma’s blessing is with us, no one can shake the government.”