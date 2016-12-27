Amala Paul talks about heart breaks and pain

Earlier this year, the news that actor Amala Paul and director AL Vijay had decided to call off their two-year-old marriage came as a shock.

And now, the actress has said she has had her share of heart breaks and pain.

She said the industry has always been supportive and welcoming after she parted ways with director Vijay.

“I am just thankful to all the directors with whom I’ve worked. They’ve made my life easier. The kind of roles and scripts that have been coming my way is amazing. As long as you are professional and focused on your work, things will work your way.”

She added: “Personally, I don’t believe it is an end. It was a part of my story and life. I have had my share of heart breaks and pain, but it is always about getting up and moving ahead in life.”

Meanwhile, Amala will be crooning a number for director Susi Ganeshan’s upcoming movie, Thiruttu Payale 2.