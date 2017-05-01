Amala Paul Joins 100 Crore Club

Actress Amala Paul has become most wanted actress of South Indian Cinema as she joined 100 Crores Actress Club with the stupendous success of her Kannada movie “Hebuli” starring Kiccha Sudeep and Directed by Krishna.

Now Amala Paul has flooded with Offers from all parts of South India Cine Industry which Includes

1. VIP 2, Directed Soundraya Rajinikanth Starring with Dhanush, Produced by Kalaipuli dhanu

2. AGS Entertainment, “Thiruttupayale” Directed by Susiganesan Starring with Bobby simha

3. Axcess film factory Production, “Min mini” Directed by Mundasupatti Director Ram Starring with Vishnuvishal

4. Baskar oru Rascal Directed by Siddhique Starring with Arvindsamy Produced by Murugan for Harshini Movies

5. New untitled Tamil Movie Starring as Female Lead Produced by Centurion films Mr.Jones and Myna co producer Shalom pictures – Shoot from June

6. Queen Remake in Malayalam Directed by Revathy

7. ACHAAYANS Malayalam Movie Directed by Kannan

8. Untiltled Thriller Malayalam Movie Directed by Anoop

And the list still goes on…

Though Amala Paul has become a Top Actress in South Indian Cinema, She always loves to excel her acting Skills as each and every character that she does explores her acting skills deeper and better.