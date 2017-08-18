Alva Vasu passes away

Comedy actor Alva Vasu, who had worked in around 900 films, died due to ill-health in Madurai late on Thursday.

He was suffering from liver failure and his condition had remained critical for the last few days.

Vasu worked as an assistant to director-actor Manivannan and went on to act with Sathyaraj in the hit film Amaidhi Padai (1994).

Vasu has acted with Superstar Rajinikanth in films such as Arunachalam (1997) and Sivaji (2007).

Vasu who hails from Mathurallur in Madurai district, came to Chennai to work in cinemas after his graduation. He carved a niche for himself in comedy films and has also acted alongside the likes of Vadivelu.

Vasu’s wife Amutha Vasudevan said earlier this week, “The doctors said that they have not been able to treat him. They advised me to take him home as he has very little time left to live.”