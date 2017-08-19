Ajith’s photos on display in Chennai

Ajith, who is a top actor, can also race bikes and cars, fly planes, cook, act and also click amazing pictures.

And now, in a tribute to the photographer in him, select pictures clicked by the ‘thala’ are on display at an art gallery at TTK Road, Chennai.

Director Siva, who visited the gallery recently, tweeted: “Sai sai Wishing thala ajith sir great happiness as professional photographer alsoajithKumarphotography @ focus art gallery ttk road.”

In the past, Ajith had conducted photo shoots for Appukutty, Shruti Haasan and Shamilee, it may be recalled.

Meanwhile, Ajith-Siva’s third venture together Vivegam is all set to hit the screens this month end, for Vinayaka Chathurthi.

Billed as a racy action thriller, Vivegam will be releasing in more than 1500 screens across the globe on August 24 and it’s going to be a record release for the actor.