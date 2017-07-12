Ajith done with Vivegam dubbing

It recently emerged that the shoot of Ajith’s upcoming Vivegam, directed by Siva of Siruthai and Veeram fame, is over.

Now the latest update is that the ‘thala’ has also completed dubbing for the movie.

According to sources, generally, Ajith takes two days to complete dubbing for his portions in any film.

However for Vivegam, he took extra care and made sure to justify the dialogues written by director Siva and Kabilan Vairamuthu.

Ajith plays an Interpol agent and is said to have performed a lot of stunts sans body double in the film, which has been reportedly made on a budget of over INR 100 crore.

Meanwhile, an excited Akshara Haasan, whose character is said to be the lifeline of the film tweeted “Finally finished the shoot for #Vivegam.Thank you @directorsiva for letting me be part of this project.”

She added: “Thank you & ajith sir for being supportive. Feel ive grown with this project. Would also like to thank the entire Vivegam team for being patient & Congratulations. One of the most hardworking team ive ever met”.