Ajith, director Siva to come together for 4th time

After Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam, Ajith and director Siva are set to come together for the fourth time. This shows the comfort level shared by the two.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Ajith’s special statue in Kumbakonam, comedian Imman Annachi has confirmed that he has been approached for Sathya Jyothi Films for their new film after Vivegam with Ajith.

Imman further stated that Siva will be joining hands with Thala in this new film for the fourth time.

Imman Annachi has also revealed that only the production team has approached him, but, he is yet to hear from Siva.

In the past, directors, and producers like Saran, Nic Arts Chakravarthy, KS Ravikumar, and AM Ratnam have done multiple films with Ajith, it may be recalled.

Meanwhile, wWe will have to wait and see if this film’s title too starts with the alphabet ‘V’, which seems to be a sentiment for the Ajith-Siva duo.