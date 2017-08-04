As Ajith completes 25 years in industry, celebrities & fans wish him

Ajith has completed successfully 25 years in film industry. While his fans are celebrating the occasion, celebrities have been greeting the ‘thala’.

Dhanush said, “#AK25 … thank you ajith sir .. for inspiring us as an actor and as a human being. Wishing u all the peace and success. #salute #selfmade.”

Sivakarthikeyan posted: “En vazhkaila ovvoru naalum ovvoru nimishamum yen ovvoru nodiyaiyum naana sedhukkunadhu da” # AK25 ThankU Thala 4 being grt inspiration 2 us.”

Trisha wrote: “Trisha-Happpy 25 Ajith To many more decades and goodwill in cinema . Much love.”

Prasanna stated: “Without any film background to have raised as an ultimate star and earned millions of fans dear Thala u r an inspiration. #25YearsofThala.”

Arun Vijay said: “Thanks for inspiring us for more than 2 decades.. Proud to have known U & to have worked with U #Ajith Sir.. cheers to ur passion #AK25.”