Aishwarya Rajesh replaced Amala Paul in Dhanush’s Vada Chennai

Amala Paul has walked out of Dhanush-Vetrimaaran movie Vada Chennai citing date issues, and Aishwarya Rajesh has been signed on as the female lead.

“Amala Paul couldn’t be part of the film because she had other prior commitments. When the team started the shoot recently, she couldn’t join the crew due to this,” sources said.

Following this, Aishwarya Rajesh has been roped in to replace her. Andrea Jeremiah is also there in the flick, it is to be noted.

Vada Chennai is going to be the costliest film ever made in the career of Dhanush.

In a recent interview, the national award winning director said, ““The first schedule of Vada Chennai cost us more than the entire budget of Visaaranai”.

He added: “I was the one who asked Dhanush to give me more time as we were getting ready for Oscar nomination process of Visaaranai. Any other producer wouldn’t have allowed me but Dhanush was magnanimous enough and started working on his other two projects.”

Vada Chennai is a gangster thriller film written and directed by Vetrimaran. Produced as a trilogy by A Subaskaran`s Lyca Productions and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films with Vetrimaran’s Grass Root Film Company, it features Dhanush in the lead role with Amala Paul and Andrea Jeremiah in other key roles.