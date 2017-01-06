Aircel-Maxis deal: HC dismisses Karti Chidambaram’s plea

The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea moved by Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union finance minister P. Chidambram, seeking to quash summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 19.

Petitioners, including Karti Chidambaram and Advantage Strategic Consultants Private Limited’s directors had challenged the summons.

The firm, facing probe into the Aircel-Maxis deal had challenged the search operations (besides the summons) conducted in its premises as against the law. Karti, through his power of attorney N R R Arun Natarajan, had sough quashing the summons issued to him by ED.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General contended that the High Court could not entertain the case as it lacked jurisdiction since all the cases related to the 2G scam case were being handled by the Supreme Court.

According to the petition, Karti was summoned by Rajeshwar Singh, Deputy Director, ED, New Delhi on June 21.

On November 30 last year, P Chidambaram alleged in the High Court that the ED proceedings against his son under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had been launched to cause political embarrassment to him.