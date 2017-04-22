AIADMK: Both teams set up teams for merger talks

The ruling AIADMK Amma faction and the rebel AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma group have announced setting up of committees under to oversee merger talks.

After discussing with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Local Administration Minister SP Velumani said a committee has been formed under Vaithilingam for the merger talks.

A couple of hours later, the OPS camp, positively responded by forming its committee to carry forward the process between the two camps in a bid to get back the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol run the party and the government.

The OPS team, led by K P Munusamy, would comprise senior leaders like C Ponnaiyan, Rajya Sabha Member V Maithreyan, former Ministers Natham R Viswanathan and Ma Foi Pandiarajan and fomrer MLA JCD Prabhakaran and former Rajya saha MP Manoj Pandian.

These talks are going to happen days after the ministers decided to remove party chief V K Sasikala and her nephew and deputy T T V Dinakaran from the AIADMK affairs.

Sources said that Edappadi Palaniswami clearly instructed the ministers not the express their personnel views after Panneerselvam camp felt “insulted” by some remarks made by a certain senior party leaders that stalled the immediate merger talks.

Meanwhile, K Madhavan, husband of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, has started an outfit called MJADMK.