AIADMK slams Centre for Income Tax raids, BJP reacts

AIADMK MP and spokesperson S R Balasubramanian has that the Income-Tax raids on former chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao were improper as the IT officials had not given prior intimation to the state government.

In a statement, he said this has set a very wrong example and the CBI has no right to investigate state government officials.

He also slammed DMK treasurer M K Stalin for finding fault with vice-chancellors for meeting V K Sasikala to condole the death of former CM Jayalalithaa.

Reacting to this, BJP state secretary K. T. Raghavan dubbed it as a ‘absurd statement’.

Giving prior intimation to the state government that their chief secretary was going to be raided would only mean alerting a suspect of an impending action against him. Secrecy is the basic requisite of a raid, he said.

“He must read the IT Act and related rules before making such baseless charges. The IT Act authorises such raids and also the use of para-military forces. It is pathetic that someone who had as MoS (personnel) handled subjects that included the CBI to make such allegations, he added.