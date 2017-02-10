AIADMK MLAs say they were not illegally detained

A section of AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to party General Secretary V K Sasikala today dismissed media reports and allegations from the Panneerselvam camp that they were being “detained” at a resort near here, and asserted that they were “free”.

Former AIADMK MLA B Valarmathi said that all the MLAs lodged in the resort have willingly switched off their mobile phones as they were receiving threatening calls.

Addressing mediapersons today at the resort Kaattumannarkoil MLA N Murugumaran said that only 10 MLAs are there in the resort while a few others are staying in another one.

“We are free. We are keenly awaiting Governor’s invitation (to Sasikala to form government). We are not children to be detained or abducted as is being reported in a section of media,” Perundurai MLA ND Venkadachalam said.

Meanwhile, Arappor Iyakkam has filed a police complaint against Sasikala and her relatives for allegedly usurping Government lands and other private lands.

“It has come to our notice with proof that the General Secretary of AIADMK Ms Sasikala and her relatives have been involved in grabbing of several lands in TamilNadu over the last 2 decades.

It becomes a great cause of concern for people in TamilNadu that a person involved in grabbing of Government lands, ponds and other private lands is at the verge of becoming Chief Minister and inspite of several complaints on such land grabbing, local police officials have just been hand in glove in the whole process and has not acted on it. This has put the owners through severe mental agony.

Also, many Government lands and ponds have been encroached upon by Sasikala and her relatives through strong arm tactics, threats. Therefore we request you to immediately take action against the law violators and recover the encroached lands,” it added.