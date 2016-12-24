AIADMK gen council on Dec 29, HC reserves verdict on Sasikala Pushpa’s plea

The much-anticipated general council meeting of the ruling AIADMK party will be held on December 29 at Srivaru Kalyana Mandapam at Vanagaram.

The executive meeting will be held at 9.30 am, and later the general council will meet. This is the first meeting of the general council and executive committee after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

While the actual election of AIADMK’s new general secretary would be a mere formality, like in the past, certain bylaws of the party constitution would have to be amended if Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala is to formally succeed her.

Besides the AIADMK waiting for official word from Sasikala on taking on the mantle, a petition filed by Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa, seeking to maintain status quo in the party, against electing her as general secretary came up for hearing before the Madras high court on Friday.

The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its order on the application by AIADMK seeking to dismiss a plea of Sasikala Pushpa, who has been expelled from the party, to restrain it from appointing Sasikala as party General Secretary.

Justice K Kalyanasundaram reserved order on the application filed by AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan after hearing arguments by senior counsels K M Vijayan and V Prakash, who appeared for Pushpa and her husband Lingeswara Thilagan, and R Krishna Moorthy for AIADMK.