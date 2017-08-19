AIADMK: EPS, OPS and TTV, all camps busy with hectic discussions

All factions of the AIADMK went into a huddle throughout Friday to chalk out the future course of action, but no firm decision was taken.

The much-awaited announcement of merger of the two warring factions of the AIADMK did not take place, despite both the

camps–one led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK Amma and the rebel group of AIADMK PTA led by O Panneerselvam–holding marathon discussions among their respective supporters–that continued till late night.

On the other hand, sidelined deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran met her aunt and party general secretary V K Sasikala at the Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru and discussed counter-strategy to take on EPS and OPS.

Senior leader E Madhusudhanan, emerging out of the meeting, said Panneerselvam had been authorised to take a final decision. Earlier in the evening, Jayalalithaa memorial was decorated with flowers, and it was expected that EPS and OPS would come there to join forces.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran aid there would be a “surgery” in the AIADMK as per the advice of Sasikala, who for years was a confidante of the late Jayalalithaa.