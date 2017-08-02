Ahead of Dinakaran comeback, EPS & OPS teams weigh merger and other options

Meetings were on in full swing in both Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam camps as Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran is expected to break his silence and announce his political plans on August 5 .

Dinakaran on Tuesday said he will resume party work on August 4 after a two-month hiatus and embark on a state-wide tour to seek merger of factions.

“Strengthening the party also means bringing together those who had walked apart,” he said, alluding to factions led by former Chief Minister Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s supporters have made it clear that Palaniswami will steer the government and the party as well.

“We do not have to bother about anyone,” was the response of Finance Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday to a question about Dinakaran’s statement earlier in the day, reiterating his decision to return to active party work shortly.

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence-II) Court, Egmore at Allikulam has framed charges against Dinakaran in connection with a Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA) registered against him by Enforcement Directorate two decades ago.

On July 24, the high court set aside the charges framed against Dinakaran by the special court on April 19 and directed the trial court to re-do the process after granting adequate time to the accused to submit his objections and to complete the trial within three months .