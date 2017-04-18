It’s official: After late night meeting, ministers confirm patch-up in AIADMK

Hours after AIADMK rebel leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam favouring the merger between the two warring factions, Tamil Nadu ministers on Monday went into a huddle to discuss about a possible patch-up.

Speaking to reporters late in the night, senior leader and Fisheries and Finance Minister D Jayakumar said that the Ministers discussed about the olive branch extended by the rival faction led by Panneerselvam, which was welcomed by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai.

He said the AIADMK lawmakers discussed ways to unite the party and get back ‘Two Leaves’ symbol frozen by the Election Commission.

Jayakumar also denied rumours that Sasikala and Dhinakaran, the general secretary and the deputy general secretary, respectively, have resigned from the party.

“Given the opinion (by Panneerselvam), modalities to strengthen the party and to run it with unity were discussed,” Jayakumar told reporters, briefing them about the meeting which was attended by most of the ministers of Edappadi K Palaniswami government.

Earlier on Monday, in another development, the Delhi police filed a case against Dhinakaran, charging him with having tried to bribe Election Commission officials to ensure the Two Leaves party symbol is allocated to the AIADMK-ruling faction led by him.