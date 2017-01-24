Adhey Kangal to hit screens on Jan 26

Now that Suriya’s Si3 has been postponed from January 26, CV Kumar’s thriller film Adhe Kangal will make use of the four day weekend.

The makers are unveiling a new theatrical trailer today and they have already issued paper advertisements with the release date.

Adhey Kangal is a romantic thriller film written and directed by Rohin Venkatesan and produced by C. V. Kumar.

The film features Kalaiyarasan, Janani Iyer and Sshivada in the leading roles with Bala Saravanan in a supporting role, while Ghibran composes the film’s music.

C. V. Kumar launched a project to be directed by Rohin Venkatesan during late May 2016, with Kalaiyarasan, Janani Iyer and Sshivada selected to portray the leading roles.

The film was shot in Kanyakumari, Erode and Chennai throughout the middle of 2016. After the film’s production was completed,

Kumar revealed that the film would be titled as Adhe Kangal named after the 1967 film of the same name during September 2016.