Actress Sanam Shetty Launches Label Ruchi Kothari by Ruchi Kothari

Ruchi Kothari, city based Fashionista recently launched her label ” Ruchi Kothari” the label unveiling was done by Actress Sanam Shetty of Ambuli fame and Well known Socialite and Doctor Dr.Manoj Beno.

Both of them confidently flaunted outfits by the same label, Sanam looked like a milion dollar princess in a pink sequinned gown while Beno looked dapper in a black blazer.Ruchi, who has been exploring designing and styling for more than a decade has now decided to take her brain child “First Layer” to next level by specializing in Pret,Bridal,Party Wear,Fusion,Ethnic and kids fashion too.

She is more excited about hosting her own label in a full length fashion ramp show in less than a month’s time. She is thankful to her husband Mr.Nitya Kothari (Businessman) and her doting daughter who have been her biggest motivation.